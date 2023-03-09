3 things to know this morning – March 9, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. People across Idaho came out yesterday morning protesting the legislature's decision to deny the 'Childcare Stabilization Grant' from the budget. Child care facilities fear they will not be able to remain open. They say they will either have to increase tuition prices or decrease employee wages.

2. The Idaho Senate passed a bill would prohibit sex education of all types for grades Kindergarten to the 5th grade. It passed along party lines with Republicans voting in favor and now goes to the House.

3. Hydrologists are starting to believe that we could pull out of our drought. The only concern with snowpack is the Snake River Plain, which is currently at 108%. Experts suggest that it needs more than 120% of the yearly snowpack to fix the drought.