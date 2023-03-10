Skip to Content
3 things to know this morning – March 10, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket  is asking for help to find those who broke into their recently donated building sometime Wednesday night. If you know anything, call the IFPD at 208-529-1200.  

2. The Idaho Falls School District 91 is asking you to vote to renew a supplemental levy. The bulk of the money goes toward school salaries and benefits for teachers and staff. Election Day is next Tuesday.

3. Hillcrest High School is closing in on the amount of the money it needs to complete the first of two phases of the Westmark Stadium project. Businesses and families can donate money by purchasing engraved bricks. They expect to break ground around late April or early May. The stadium is expected to be complete in late August or early September, just in time for next school year.

Zach Glancy

