Idaho Falls Elks Lodge assisting community with a food distribution drive

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Falls Elks Lodge 1087 handed out food Saturday morning by giving to those in need. Cars lined up the block, and around the corner all waiting to receive the food that could help them in the next few weeks.

Phillip Swearingen says he and his family will be largely impacted by the food he received. "We got nine people at home, so it'll help out a lot with the food. Five grandkids and four adults." He added that he was grateful to get the food from the Elks Lodge.

For Jennifer Burton, the impact of the food she received is already being felt. "Groceries are so expensive and I've got four kids, so it's really hard to budget every week."

Burton adds that not only is the impact large but she's so grateful as well. "Very grateful. Just this is going to make a huge difference in our groceries because I can feed my kids without having to worry and maybe get them a couple of extra fun snacks this time."

Julie French a past exalted ruler of the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge and the Chairman of the Community Tree Project says hearing how it impacts the people the food goes to makes the experience worth it. "It means a lot. We've got the coldest time of year. Everybody just got done with the holidays not too long ago, and tax season's coming, so it feels really good for us to be able to take a little bit of a burden off everybody and help out at a time in the year that a lot of people don't think of."

She says businesses in the community also love to get on board with the drive and help out. "They're always on board with helping donate food and money to help buy food. Potandon and Potato Products of Idaho have been great every year they love this is putting in its third year supporting us with the boxes and the fresh potatoes and potato products of Idaho. This is their second year helping us. And every time they get a chance to come and work with us, they put out a big response. It is our first year working with Kroger and Fred Meyers."

For French and the Elks lodge the drive embodies everything they are about. "The number one thing with us is the Elks motto is Elks Carol Share. We're huge with our community. We love being able to reach out and see their reaction with them, which is the number one reason why we do this from here. So that way we get to interact with them and we get to see their happy faces and the responses that we get. We do a lot with our veterans, we do a lot with our youth. And so we just love being able to just reach out and help any way we can with charity. And so that's our biggest, biggest motto."

French adds that if people in the community want to get involved with the food drive there is a variety of ways for people to get involved. "If you're interested in learning more about the Elks, come and visit us. Come talk to us. We have so many different things. We have Boy Scouts, We have the Civil Air Patrol that we sponsor. So a lot of things that to come and check out. And if nothing else, if here we're doing a food drive or a community event, find out where we're having it and come join us. Come work with us for a day. We'd love to have you."

They also say you can check out their website and donate if you want to help out as well. You can find their website here.