Home total loss after fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Central Fire District was dispatched to a house on fire at 73 N. 4500 E. early Friday.

It was reported a snow plow driver for Jefferson County Road & Bridge called the incident into dispatch at 6:17 a.m., and Central Fire responded with personnel from Ririe, Rigby, Menan and Lewisville.

Central Fire District

Upon arrival, firefighters found the homeowner in his pickup truck parked in the backyard of his property. He managed to get out of his house safely. The house was fully engulfed in fire. High winds made the fire accelerate which caused concern to the neighboring property. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down, and there was no fire damage to the neighboring property.

The home at the address listed was a total loss. The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended candle. There were no injuries to firefighters or the property owner.

Central Fire was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy and Chaplains of Idaho. The Chaplains of Idaho were helping the homeowner immediate personal needs.