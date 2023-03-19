Power outage doesn’t stop high school theatre production

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)- During the opening weekend of Snake River High School's performance of Footloose: the Musical will be memorable for the cast, crew, and many in attendance. Not just for the performance itself, but for a unique situation that occurred during the Saturday night rendition.

During the performance, a power outage disrupted the production at Snake River High School Auditorium, where the musical was being hosted.

The unusual situation left the cast and crew behind the production two choices.

1. Stop the performance for the night.

2. Improvise for lighting and find a new way to continue the show.

The brave students behind the show decided in true thespian fashion that the show must go on. For lighting, they decided to use flashlights from their phones as lighting and projected their voices as best they could.

Power did eventually come back, just in time for the grand finale of the performance allowing them to use the preprogrammed lights for the rest of the performance.

The show will continue to play on the 20th, 21st, 24th and 25th of March. All shows start at 7.00 p.m. and will be at Snake River High School.