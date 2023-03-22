3 things to know this morning – March 22, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Lori Vallow-Daybell appeared in court for what should be the last time before her trial begins. Judge Steven Boyce removed the death penalty, and ruled that the late evidence would not be used in court. ​​​​​​​Her trial is set for April 3rd in Ada County.

2. Madison County Emergency Management is taking steps to prepare for warmer temperatures by having pre-filled sandbags for those that are experiencing flooding.

3. Idaho House Bill 292 passed the Senate on a 32-to-3 vote and is now headed to the Governor's desk. The bill includes up to $355 million in ongoing property tax relief, $100 million for schools, and a provision to remove march elections.