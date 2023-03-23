3 things to know this morning – March 23, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Abortion is legal again in Wyoming for now. It comes after a judge temporarily blocked a state ban that took effect on Sunday. The judge ruled the state cannot legislate away a state constitutional right for adults to make healthcare decisions.

2. Idaho Falls School District 91 School Board approved putting a 10-year-thirty-three-million-dollar levy on the May ballot. It would allow the district to ask for $3.3 million a year over a ten year span. It will be up for a vote May 17th, needing 55% voter approval to pass.

3. Demolition crews are tearing down the former Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello. They plan to have the dirt parking lot ready for Pocatello High School students to use on Monday. They plan to pave it during the summer.