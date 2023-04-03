3 things to know this morning – April 3, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Lori Vallow-Daybell's trial begins today. She has pleaded not guilty to the case and the defense attorneys say they intend to offer an alibi. The trial is expected to last 12 weeks.

2. The Idaho legislature will adjourn this Thursday. They are waiting on Governor Brad Little to sign or veto several bills, including House Bill 374, House Bill 242, and House Bill 314.

3. Starting today, crews are expected to work on the intersection of 17th and Woodruff. The first step of the project will be moving utilities, which will close the westbound right lane of 17th street. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes throughout the duration of the project which is expected to be completed this fall. Access to area businesses will remain open.