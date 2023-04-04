3 things to know this morning – April 4, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Jury selection is currently underway from a massive jury pool of 1,800 potential jurors in the Lori Vallow-Daybell case. Attorneys are asking questions dealing with media coverage, personal bias, and religious background. Selection will continue today with opening arguments possibly later this week.

2. Kelly Nathaniel Goodman pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud. They allegedly accepted at least $38,000 in bribes in exchange for giving passing scores on Idaho Commercial Driver’s License tests. Goodman is scheduled to be sentenced June 22nd.

3. Students in the Idaho Falls School District got to explore local careers at a career fair. More than 100 local businesses, companies, and organizations set-up booths. Right now, careers in S.T.E.M., cyber security, and trades are in high demand.