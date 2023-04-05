3 things to know this morning – April 5, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed House Bill 71. It bars transgender and transitioning children, or children with gender dysphoria, from receiving hormones or puberty blockers.

2. The Family Crisis Center is holding a seminar today that will go over warning signs and effects that domestic violence can have on children. It will be held at the 'Madison Cares' building near the Rexburg Broulim's from 10 am to 2 pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.

3. Parts of Pocatello are dealing with 10 to 20 inches of snow. The National Weather Service is calling it the heaviest snowfall to hit the area ever. Drivers are recommended to stay off the roads around Pocatello Creek, Mink Creek, Rapid Creek, and Buckskin Roads due to the severe conditions.