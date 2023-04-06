3 things to know this morning – April 6, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Jury selection continues in the murder trial of Lori Vallow-Daybell in Ada County. Lawyers from both sides have spent the last 3 days picking 39 jurors, with 3 more still needed. 12 jurors and six alternates will then be selected from that 42. Opening arguments are now expected to start next Monday .

2. After a series of school safety concerns, Blackfoot School District 55 is canceling classes for today. However, all planned extracurricular activities will still take place. It comes after two separate resolved issues.

3. Eastern Idaho is now mostly out of drought. There are only small portions of Custer County and the Upper Snake River Plain that remain in drought. Experts warn we could start to see some low level flooding when we begin to warm up over the next few days, especially in Pocatello.