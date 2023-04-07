3 things to know this morning – April 7, 2023￼

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. It is now day 5 of jury selection in the murder trial of Lori Vallow-Daybell. 42 jurors will be cut down to 12 jurors and 6 alternates today. Judge Boyce will allow Kay Woodcock to attend but will not allow Larry Woodcock to be in the courtroom for part of the testimony. Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday morning.

2. Homeowners in Baker are still recovering from the intense flooding from the Lemhi River nearly three months ago. Idaho Fish and Game are making changes to help fix the situation in the future, but residents are still worried that the flooding could happen again.

3. The Idaho Legislature wrapped up the 2023 session, after the House voted 46 to 24, one vote short to override the governor's veto on House Bill 314. Governor Brad Little vetoed the bill Wednesday, saying the bill's "ambiguity" would have unintended consequences for Idaho's libraries.