Kids embark on Easter Egg Hunt at Snake River Landing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Fields were filled to the brim with brightly colored plastic eggs as kids of all ages gathered to collect them. A number of kids had different strategies to try and get as many of the eggs as they could as well.

"It's going for the biggest amount of eggs close to each other," said Benson Zirker.

"I'm going to like do, like sweep it up like that," said Quince Kirkham.

"My Mom did say to go straight and to keep turning to get all the eggs that you can," said Harper.

"My dad said I had to go straight and try to like get the eggs," said Harrison.

Other kids hoped moving as fast as they could would help them in thier prowl.

"My friend, he's the fastest neighbor I have, and he's trying to teach me to be as fast as him, So I'm trying to use that strategy," said Everlee Loveland.

Others devise plans to keep eggs in the basket and not let them fall back out.

"My grandpa said focus. And grab the eggs and put them in my basket," said Harrison.

After the hunt the children said they had fun but looked forward to family time. For the parents keeping a close eye on the chaos as the kids are gathering their eggs.

"Everybody is so nice and they're super like they watch out for each other as little kids as they're running around. Everybody's super helpful. There's some kids that don't have eggs. Other kids will donate their eggs that they got. So it's really great. It's it's a fun environment to be a part of," said Ashley Halverson.

Halverson adds with the enviroment produced at the egg hunt is perfect for the moms in attendance. "It lets the stress off of us moms making sure that the kids aren't running off into the crazy streets or anything like that. And there's always a lot of people here that are helpful, (and they) have a lot of good resources that if they need a bathroom, first aid or anything like that."

Kids participating had a chance to win extra prizes as well, as tickets were hidden in many of the eggs.