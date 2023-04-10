3 things to know this morning – April 10, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. The trial of Lori Vallow-Daybell continues this morning. With jury selection now complete, opening arguments are expected to start around 8:30 am. Our very own Linda Larsen will be in the court room with updates later today.

2. Planned power outages are expected at several of the businesses at the 17th Street and Woodruff intersection throughout today. Starting tomorrow, traffic on 17th Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Access will remain open for residential traffic and to businesses during regular business hours.

3. The Idaho Falls Zoo has delayed its season opening because of the slow snow melt. It is planning to open Wednesday, April 26th. Meanwhile, Zoo Idaho is now open on weekends this month.