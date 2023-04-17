3 things to know this morning – April 17, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Former Soda Springs Girls Basketball Coach, Wade Schvaneveldt pleads guilty to 2 counts of rape brought against him. He is required to issue a public apology to the victim and will have to register as a sex offender. A psycho-sexual evaluation and a polygraph test is required before his sentencing hearing on June 23rd.

2. Paige Anne is still in the competition to become the next "American Idol." She will be on "American Idol" tonight at 7 pm on Local News 8 and will need your votes. Voting opens at the start of the show and stays open for 10 hours. You can vote on the American Idol website, on the app, or by texting her voting number to 21523.

3. Tonight, Singers on Stage is putting together a benefit concert, silent auction and raffle for Idaho Falls High School student, Eric Adams, who was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal cancer. It will be in the Thunder Ridge High School auditorium tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8. All proceeds will go to the Adams family.