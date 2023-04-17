New ordinance in Ammon, Idaho Falls makes the sale of puppies in public spaces illegal

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- On a sunny Saturday, especially when it is warm, you may find people gathered by the Ammon Sportsman's warehouse selling puppies. After a new city ordinance was passed, you will no longer be able to find puppies for sale in public spaces in the City of Ammon.

In a release sent by the city, the reason for the new ordinance is due to "numerous complaints regarding the sale of puppies in Ammon public areas."

The same release stated among the complaints they received was worry about the health of the animals. "Due to the multitude of public safety concerns and welfare concerns for the puppies (i.e. parvo) and following the Humane Society of the United States’ recommendations, the City adopted an Ordinance to prohibit the sale of dogs/cats or puppies/kittens in public places or businesses."

The ordinance does not apply to the sale from where the animals were born. It also doesn't apply to animal shelters or humane societies.

The ordinance and release say it will not limit people wanting a new pet to go and get that pet. "This ordinance does not affect a consumer’s ability to obtain a dog or cat of their choice directly from a breeder where the consumer can see the conditions in which the animals are bred and reared, a breed-specific rescue, animal shelter, or animal rescue organization."

For more on the ordinance, you can find it here.

In a city council meeting on Thursday, the Idaho Falls City Council also approved a similar ordinance. The Idaho Falls Ordinance states, "It shall be unlawful for any person to display, offer for sale, deliver, barter, auction, give away, transfer, sell, or otherwise transfer ownership of any animal to another upon a street, sidewalk, public park, public right-of-way, or other public place."

It adds you can't also sell animals in stores either. "It shall be unlawful for any person to display, offer for sale, deliver, barter, auction, give away, transfer, or sell any live dog or cat of any age in a retail business or other commercial establishment located within the City, except for a dog and cat obtained from an animal shelter, humane society, or non-profit animal rescue organization that does not breed dogs or cats and does not obtain dogs or cats from a person who breeds or resells such animals for payment or compensation."

For more information on the Idaho Falls ordinance, you can find it here.