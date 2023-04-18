3 things to know this morning – April 18, 2023￼

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Testimony continues in a murder trial against Jake Eilander in Bonneville County. He is charged in the shooting death of Ulises Rangel behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls in March 2022 . Eilander's attorneys have cited Idaho's self defense law as his defense. Lori Vallow Daybell's trial is also set to continue today.

2. A new city ordinance prohibits the sale of animals in public spaces in Ammon. The city cites the complaints and health concerns of the animals as the leading cause for the new ordinance. Idaho Falls has also approved a similar ordinance.

3. For at least today and tomorrow, construction crews will be removing concrete and installing a new curbs and gutters on 17th Street near the intersection with South Boulevard. Westbound traffic on 17th Street will be reduced to one lane, with possible lane closures on South Boulevard as needed.