3 things to know this morning – April 19, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The court heard from Lori Vallow Daybell's oldest son, Colby Ryan, yesterday. An audio recording was played between Colby and Lori when she was in the jail. Colby was very upset throughout the conversation while Lori was defensive saying quote, "You don't know what happened." The trial will continue today at 9 a.m.

2. Various police departments in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area will be hosting prescription drug collection sites from 10 a.m to 2 p.m on Saturday. You can drop off your unused or unwanted prescriptions. You can find a list of participating locations here.

3. Pocatello is hosting its 3rd annual hiring fair on Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Public Works Annex. City employees will be on-site to answer questions about available jobs, demonstrate equipment, give tours, and help fill out applications.