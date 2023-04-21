3 things to know this morning – April 21, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. A fire broke out at Highland High School this morning. It was reported around 4 a.m. Both Pocatello and Chubbuck Fire Departments have been tackling the flames. Roads near the high school have been closed.

2. An evacuation is in place in the town of Burley. A gas line was struck during the construction process on Bedke Boulevard. As of the time this article is posted, the 500 block of Oakley Avenue and Miller Avenue remains closed and evacuated.

3. The jury in Lori Vallow Daybell's trial heard testimony of Melanie Gibb's husband, David Warwick. Warwick testified that while staying with them, Chad and Lori told him about their religious beliefs. He didn't believe their bizarre beliefs. However, Warwick runs a podcast where he claims he has had visions. Defense attorney Jim Archibald claimed the beliefs call Warwick's credibility into question. The trial will continue Monday morning after the prosecution requested to take today off.