Prescription Drug Take Back Day throughout Eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals, or the environment. That is why many communities across the area participated in Drug Take Back Day. The event allows community members to safely and securely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state.

2019 Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly 23% of Idaho 12th graders reported that they had taken a prescription drug without a doctor’s prescription one or more times in their life. While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and over 60% misused the medication in their own home.

All solid dosage pharmaceutical product and liquids in consumer containers were accepted as well as over-the-counter medications and veterinary medications. Additionally, the Take Back Day collection site also accepted vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device).

You can safely dispose of your medications by contacting area police or health agencies for specific instructions on how to do this any time of the year.