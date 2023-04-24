As Yellowstone’s western gate opens Island Park gets excited for the summer season

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)- Friday, April 21, 2023 was the opening of the West Gate for Yellowstone National Park. Island Park sits on the way for many on their travels to get to the gate. Mike Wilson the owner of the Drift Lodge says he is already starting to see an increase in bookings.

"With the access to both national parks and I even add our proximity to craters of the moon, which gets overlooked by a lot of people. You can see all of it from one place, and you don't have to change lodging and bounce from hotel to hotel. This is an amazing area with a plethora of activities available for all people, not just the true outdoorsman and the photographers, the sightseers. Everything's here," said Wilson.

Wilson adds the animals are out in full force. "What makes the wildlife easier to see is going to make the other predators easier to see at that same time. And that's going to be fun to see. And the rivers are beautiful. They're still flowing and clear."

As the season continues to warm, the rest of the park's roads will open up on May 12, weather permitting.

Wilson encourages people to explore. "The good thing is you're to leave wanting to come back." He adds, "We have a lot of good fun activities coming up in the whole region."