Faulty electrical equipment blamed for Highland High fire

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Fire officials reported Monday morning they believe faulty electrical equipment started the fire at Highland High School on Friday.

Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O'Hearn said the origin of the fire began on the north wall of the stage in the cafeteria. He said the cause was electrical in nature due to faulty equipment and was accidental.

The D wing of the building is completely destroyed, including the band room, the choir room, the cafeteria, the main gym, the locker rooms, and the weight room.

The school district's Director of Business Operations, Jonathan Balls, said work is now underway to see what will need to be done to the other parts of the school that still stand.

"We'll have electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, and structural engineers in the building to assess the safety and condition of the building. And then along with them, the decision along with our local building inspectors collaboratively, we will make that decision to see when we'll be able to re-occupy the existing, the rest of the building," Balls said.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. on April 21. No one was injured in the fire.

No classes were held Monday and students are expected to meet with online classes the rest of the week.

