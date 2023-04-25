Skip to Content
today at 2:33 AM
Published 7:06 AM

3 things to know this morning – April 25, 2023￼

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Lori Vallow-Daybell's suspicious web search history was revealed in court yesterday. Evidence also revealed text messages between Chad and Lori in July 2019, two days after Lori's former husband, Charles Vallow's death. The defense asked if there was any point Lori blatantly mentioned killing her children. Both witnesses said no. Court continues today.

2. The cause of the Highland High School fire was electrical in nature, due to faulty equipment. It started near the north wall of the stage in the cafeteria, and destroyed nearly the entire D-wing. Highland administration is in the process of moving into the Portneuf Valley Technical Education and Career Campus to finish out the school year.

3. 45th East in Bonneville County between Lincoln Road and Freedom Avenue is closed, as well as all the side streets for 'through traffic' for about two weeks.

