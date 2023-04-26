3 things to know this morning – April 26, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The court heard from Lori Vallow-Daybell's younger sister, Summer Shiflet yesterday. Summer said she could never imagine Lori killing her kids or conspiring to do so. Later, FBI agent Steve Daniels showed disturbing photos of the excavation of the children's remains. This morning, court will begin by reviewing the photos of JJ's exhumation.

2. The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for an inmate. Ryan Michael Schow walked away from his work-site in Caldwell around 11 am yesterday. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911.

3. From now until May 19th, the city of Pocatello is asking the community to fill out a survey on what needs to be changed and what needs to remain in Downtown Pocatello. The design guidelines for building and open spaces is being revised. You can find a link to the survey here.