3 things to know this morning – April 27, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Highland High School will be sharing Century High School’s facilities to finish out the school year. Highland students will attend in-person at Century High School Tuesdays and Thursdays. Remote learning will be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Century students will have the opposite schedule.

2. In Lori Vallow's trial, details were given about the autopsies of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. JJ Vallow died from asphyxiation while Tylee's body was found charred and in pieces. Her death has been ruled as a homicide, but they do not know the exact cause of death.

3. Bannock County is expecting the Portneuf River to peak this coming weekend. This could cause some minor or moderate flooding for those along the river. You can find links to fill out surveys here to keep the Emergency Operation Center informed where flooding occurs.