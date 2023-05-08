Skip to Content
Flooding closes hot springs road

downata hot springs road closed
Todd Kunz

DOWNEY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - A Bannock County road is closed due to flooding.

The road to Downata Hot Springs, off of Highway 91 south of Downey, is closed due to water over the road. Marsh Creek is flowing over and out into the slough. The water is flowing over the road to the hot springs and it is fairly deep, deep enough that road crew have been forced to close it.

There are directions posted on the closure signs, telling drivers how to get around to the other side if needed.

The Downata Hot Springs resort is not closed, only the road.

It is expected that the road will be closed until further notice.

Todd Kunz

