3 things to know this morning – May 11, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Closing arguments are set to take place later this morning for the Lori Vallow-Daybell murder trial. Yesterday, the court met to review jury instruction and the verdict form. Lori's attorney proposed to add that she could be an accessory to the crimes, but Judge Steven Boyce denied the proposal.

2. The Idaho Falls Police Department has recorded more than two dozen recent reports of broken car windows. They appear to have been shot out with a BB gun. Officers say they have identified some of the individuals responsible.

3. A new methodology from the Idaho Department of Water Resources would curtail 84% of groundwater rights in Eastern Idaho. Some farmers are confident the excess of water this year will see them through the curtailment, but they are worried about the years to come. The Department of Water Resources has scheduled a case hearing from June 6th to June 10th.