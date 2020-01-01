Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region; Lost River Range; Frank Church Wilderness until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and 3 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sawtooth/Stanley Basin until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Western Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Eastern Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
The Nation’s Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, January 1, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A batch of cold air and an old storm will contribute to

areas of snow and flurries over the interior Northeast

today. Bands of lake-effect snow will extend east of lakes

Erie and Ontario for a time. Much of the rest of the eastern

two-thirds of the nation are likely to have a dry day. An

exception will be a gathering area of rain in southern and

central Texas associated with a developing storm over

Mexico. Spotty rain and snow will fall over the northern

High Plains. A series of storms will bring rounds of

drenching rain to the coast and locally heavy snow over the

mountains and across the interior of the Northwest. Snow is

forecast to spread southeastward over the central Rockies

and through the Salt Lake Basin. Dry weather is expected to

linger over Southern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 83 at Hollywood, FL

National Low Tuesday -32 at Walden, CO

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Associated Press

