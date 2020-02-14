The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, February 15, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Milder and more seasonable air will return to the Ohio
Valley, Northeast and mid-Atlantic tomorrow and replace the
late-week Arctic chill. Temperatures will also moderate
across the Deep South and Southeast. Dry and tranquil
conditions will grace most of the nation, with the
exceptions of the Pacific Northwest and western Great Lakes
region. A storm system will batter the Pacific Northwest
with rain and heavy snow in the Cascades while a weak
disturbance also brings some light snow to the western Great
Lakes region. Gusty winds will accompany a glancing shot of
Arctic air dipping into the northern Plains and Upper
Midwest. Sunshine with pleasant conditions will be featured
in the southwestern United States.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 88 at West Palm Beach, FL
National Low Friday -39 at Cotton, MN
_____
