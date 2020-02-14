Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, February 15, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Milder and more seasonable air will return to the Ohio

Valley, Northeast and mid-Atlantic tomorrow and replace the

late-week Arctic chill. Temperatures will also moderate

across the Deep South and Southeast. Dry and tranquil

conditions will grace most of the nation, with the

exceptions of the Pacific Northwest and western Great Lakes

region. A storm system will batter the Pacific Northwest

with rain and heavy snow in the Cascades while a weak

disturbance also brings some light snow to the western Great

Lakes region. Gusty winds will accompany a glancing shot of

Arctic air dipping into the northern Plains and Upper

Midwest. Sunshine with pleasant conditions will be featured

in the southwestern United States.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 88 at West Palm Beach, FL

National Low Friday -39 at Cotton, MN

_____

