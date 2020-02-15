Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, February 15, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Following a frigid start to the day, temperatures will begin

to moderate later today over the Northeast. A more

pronounced temperature rebound will occur over the Midwest.

As a weak storm passes by across southern Canada, spotty

snow and flurries are in store for the Great Lakes region

with little or no accumulation. Much of the rest of the

Central and Eastern states will be dry and sunny. An

exception will be clouds and showers in parts of central and

southern Florida. Dry weather and sunshine are also forecast

for the Southwest. Meanwhile, a potent storm will push

inland over the Northwest. That storm will bring rain to

the coast as well as the low elevations across the interior.

Heavy snow is expected for the Cascades and northern

Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 88 at West Palm Beach, FL

National Low Friday -39 at Cotton, MN

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather