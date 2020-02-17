Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Monday, February 17, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm pushing through the northern Plains and Midwest will

bring snow to northern parts of the country today, with 3-6

inches in parts of the northern Plains and northern Great

Lakes. South of the storm, the snow will quickly turn to

rain as warm air surges northward ahead of the storm. Some

leftover snow showers will remain over the northern Rockies

with a fresh covering of snow for Wyoming and Idaho.

Stronger winds will push into Southern California,

especially in the northern mountains near Los Angeles. A few

showers will be over the Southeast coast as a front

continues to slowly push off to the east. Dry weather will

dominate in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, with a cool

morning as a high pressure slides off the coast. It will dry

out and remain cool in the Pacific Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 87 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Sunday -28 at International Falls, MN

