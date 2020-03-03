Multiple people are injured after a dangerous tornado tore through the Nashville area overnight

Weather

Several people are injured and multiple homes were damaged after large and dangerous tornado tore through the Nashville area early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service reported a tornado was located near Nashville at 12:38 a.m. CST, moving east about 45 mph, the agency said.

Mt. Joliet police said in a tweet that they are searching for injured people. “There are multiple homes damaged and multiple injuries. We have requested mutual aid from allied agencies. We continue to search for injured,” the tweet said.

At least two blocks of multi-story buildings are shown with their windows blown out in the Germantown area of downtown Nashville, according to images from affiliate WTVF.

Scraps of wood and metal lined the street as people stood outside in their pajamas with their pets surveying the damage.

A resident of the area impacted by the tornado, who didn’t give her name, told WTVF she was woken up by the tornado as it tore the roof off part of her building.

“It just woke you out of your sleep,” she said. “I’m lucky my side didn’t get torn off. The other side is totally torn off.”

“When you’re inside it’s one thing, but to walk outside and see this it’s bad,” the woman told the affiliate.

The storm has since cleared the Nashville area and the tornado warning has expired, but tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service throughout northern Tennessee.

Investigators with the National Weather Service will survey the damage and confirm the tornado’s intensity later today.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.