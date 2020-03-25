Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, March 26, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A weak storm system will track through southern Canada

tomorrow and will be responsible for spreading scattered

showers across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast.

Temperatures across the region are expected to be high

enough to allow for all precipitation to fall as rain.

Another developing storm system will target the central

Plains and Rockies with periods of rain and snow. Conditions

will remain generally unsettled along the West coast, with

mostly cloudy skies expected along with a passing shower or

two. Under an area of high pressure, most of the East Coast,

Southeast, mid-South and South Central states can expect dry

and generally settled conditions.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 100 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Wednesday 1 at Clayton Lake, ME

