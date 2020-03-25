The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, March 26, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A weak storm system will track through southern Canada
tomorrow and will be responsible for spreading scattered
showers across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast.
Temperatures across the region are expected to be high
enough to allow for all precipitation to fall as rain.
Another developing storm system will target the central
Plains and Rockies with periods of rain and snow. Conditions
will remain generally unsettled along the West coast, with
mostly cloudy skies expected along with a passing shower or
two. Under an area of high pressure, most of the East Coast,
Southeast, mid-South and South Central states can expect dry
and generally settled conditions.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 100 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Wednesday 1 at Clayton Lake, ME
