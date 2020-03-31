Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A chilly weather pattern has set up in the Northeast and

will stick around past midweek. Meanwhile, a storm will

spread a batch of drenching rain and thunderstorms across

the South today. Enough rain can fall to cause localized

flooding over the interior South, while the greatest risk of

severe thunderstorms, including isolated tornadoes, will

shift toward the southeastern corner of the nation. Most

areas from the Great Lakes to the central and southern

Plains and Southwest can expect dry weather with at least

partial sunshine. A storm will push slowly inland over the

Northwest. Areas of rain and snow will occur from Washington

and Oregon to northern California, Idaho, Montana and parts

of Wyoming, Nevada and Utah.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 95 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Monday 2 at Daniel, WY

