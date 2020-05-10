The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, May 10, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Low pressure moving through the Gulf into South Florida
will spread heavier rain and thunderstorms through the
region with a few showers to the north today. There will be
another system moving through the Great Lakes. This will
spread mainly rain into the region from Wisconsin to
Michigan, but enough lingering cold air will provide a
little wet snow in parts of central Wisconsin. Scattered
showers will develop along a cold front to the south. A few
scattered thunderstorms will form across the Southwest. A
large area of the United States, from the Plains into the
Middle Atlantic will have below-average temperatures, some
20 degrees Fahrenheit below. Meanwhile, it will be quite
warm in the West, where some places will be 20 degrees above
average.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 111 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 14 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
