The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Monday, May 18, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Tropical Storm Arthur will bring rain to eastern North
Carolina tomorrow along with rough surf along the East
Coast. A stationary front will bring periods of rain from
New York across New England, while rain and thunderstorms
will occur across Ohio, western Pennsylvania and Virginia.
A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the
Southeast. Elsewhere, high pressure will bring dry weather
to much of the Plains. Farther west, an area of low
pressure will bring rain to western Oregon and far northern
California, with scattered showers across the remainder of
California as well as the Northwest. Strong winds will
occur across Nevada, while dry weather will continue across
Arizona and New Mexico.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 100 at Gila Bend, AZ
National Low Sunday 23 at Daniel, WY
