Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Monday, May 18, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Tropical Storm Arthur will bring rain to eastern North

Carolina tomorrow along with rough surf along the East

Coast. A stationary front will bring periods of rain from

New York across New England, while rain and thunderstorms

will occur across Ohio, western Pennsylvania and Virginia.

A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the

Southeast. Elsewhere, high pressure will bring dry weather

to much of the Plains. Farther west, an area of low

pressure will bring rain to western Oregon and far northern

California, with scattered showers across the remainder of

California as well as the Northwest. Strong winds will

occur across Nevada, while dry weather will continue across

Arizona and New Mexico.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 100 at Gila Bend, AZ

National Low Sunday 23 at Daniel, WY

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather