The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, May 21, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A stalled storm system over Georgia will bring heavy rain
and thunderstorms from northern South Carolina to central
Virginia tomorrow. This rainfall will elevate flooding
concerns for portions of the mid-Atlantic. Farther north,
the Northeast and Great Lakes will remain dry with
near-seasonable temperatures. Severe thunderstorms will fire
up over portions of the Plains from the afternoon onward.
Areas from Nebraska to Texas, will be under the greatest
threat for hail and damaging winds. Unsettled weather will
continue over the Northwest as a storm system stalls out
just north of the Montana border. Dry conditions will
persist over the southwestern United States, while
seasonable temperatures return to California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 100 at San Angelo, TX
National Low Wednesday 18 at Mammoth Lakes, CA
_____
