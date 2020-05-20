Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, May 21, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A stalled storm system over Georgia will bring heavy rain

and thunderstorms from northern South Carolina to central

Virginia tomorrow. This rainfall will elevate flooding

concerns for portions of the mid-Atlantic. Farther north,

the Northeast and Great Lakes will remain dry with

near-seasonable temperatures. Severe thunderstorms will fire

up over portions of the Plains from the afternoon onward.

Areas from Nebraska to Texas, will be under the greatest

threat for hail and damaging winds. Unsettled weather will

continue over the Northwest as a storm system stalls out

just north of the Montana border. Dry conditions will

persist over the southwestern United States, while

seasonable temperatures return to California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 100 at San Angelo, TX

National Low Wednesday 18 at Mammoth Lakes, CA

