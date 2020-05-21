Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Friday, May 22, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will slowly move from the Ohio Valley into the

mid-Atlantic tomorrow. With this storm, an area of rain and

thunderstorms will move into parts of Virginia, Maryland and

Pennsylvania. While no severe weather is expected, some of

the storms could contain heavy rainfall. Storms will also be

found across parts of the Southeast, but the Gulf Coast

looks mainly dry. Thunderstorms will also occur in the

middle of the country from eastern North Dakota and western

Minnesota southward through northern Texas. In the West,

spotty showers will be found across the northern Rockies

behind a cold front. Some of the highest elevations could

even have some snow mix in, but little to no accumulation is

expected. Strong winds will be possible in parts of Utah,

southern Nevada and Southern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 97 at Jacksonville, FL

National Low Thursday 15 at Bodie State Park, CA

