The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, May 24, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

There will be widespread showers and thunderstorms across

the United States tomorrow. A storm moving through the

Plains will cause showers and thunderstorms in the Dakotas,

Minnesota and southward to Texas and Louisiana. A few gusty

storms could also develop in the afternoon. A weak low

pressure in the northern Great Lakes will spark a few

afternoon thunderstorms and Scattered afternoon thunderstorms

will also develop through much of the Southeast from

Mississippi into Georgia and northern Florida. South Florida

will be more active with heavier storms possible, especially

in the afternoon. Weak high pressure will lead to sunshine

and a nice day in much of the Northeast. The West will also

be largely dry under sunshine.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 99 at Jacksonville, FL

National Low Saturday 20 at Bodie State Park, CA

