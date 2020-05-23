The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, May 24, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
There will be widespread showers and thunderstorms across
the United States tomorrow. A storm moving through the
Plains will cause showers and thunderstorms in the Dakotas,
Minnesota and southward to Texas and Louisiana. A few gusty
storms could also develop in the afternoon. A weak low
pressure in the northern Great Lakes will spark a few
afternoon thunderstorms and Scattered afternoon thunderstorms
will also develop through much of the Southeast from
Mississippi into Georgia and northern Florida. South Florida
will be more active with heavier storms possible, especially
in the afternoon. Weak high pressure will lead to sunshine
and a nice day in much of the Northeast. The West will also
be largely dry under sunshine.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 99 at Jacksonville, FL
National Low Saturday 20 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Comments