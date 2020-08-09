The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, August 9, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Dry and sunny weather will finally return to the Northeast
and mid-Atlantic today, allowing locations hardest hit by
Isaias to begin to dry out. A thunderstorm or two will dot
portions of the Southeast, mainly close to the coast. The
Midwest is in for a round of potent severe thunderstorms.
Storms able to produce damaging wind gusts, hail, flooding
rain and intense lightning will impact the eastern Dakotas,
Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Iowa. These severe storms
will rumble across the area from the afternoon through the
overnight. Farther south, a few afternoon thunderstorms will
dot the southern Rockies. Much of the West will remain dry
with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will tick upwards into
unseasonably high territory across the Desert Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 113 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 27 at Walden, CO
