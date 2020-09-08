Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Warm and humid conditions are expected across the Northeast

and Southeast today as an area of high pressure keeps its

hold over the regions. A tropical disturbance to the south

of Bermuda may bring an uptick in downpours and rough surf

to the Southeast coast. Meanwhile, a potent storm system

will be sinking south across the center of the country. A

swath of rain and storms with localized flash flooding is

forecast from the southern Plains to the upper Great Lakes.

Accumulating snow is likely to fall across the central

Rockies and High Plains with gusty winds whipping through

the entire region. This includes states along the Pacific

coast, but a lack of moisture will increase the fire danger

across the region.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 117 at Needles, CA

National Low Monday 26 at Daniel, WY

