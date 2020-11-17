Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

It will be a cold and blustery day across the Northeast

today. Lake-effect snow showers and squalls will fly across

the eastern Great Lakes, from upstate New York into northern

and western Pennsylvania and even as far south as the

central Appalachians. Chilly air will dive all the way

through the Southeast, although it will remain dry and

sunny. Dry weather with a good deal of sunshine will also

extend across the Plains and Rockies. It will also turn

warmer with a gusty breeze across most of the Rockies and

into the Plains. Meanwhile, a potent storm system will crash

into the West Coast, bringing howling winds, drenching rain

and heavy mountain snow from Northern California through

Washington. In the Southwest, above-normal warmth will be

found ahead of the approaching cold front.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 97 at Santee, CA

National Low Monday 3 at Cotton, MN

_____

