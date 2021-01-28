The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, January 28, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a strengthening storm that brought snow to part of the
southern United States on Wednesday and Wednesday night
moves offshore today, gusty winds will push Arctic air from
eastern Canada to the Northeast. Flurries and locally heavy
snow squalls will accompany the push of much colder air.
Most areas that received snow recently in the South will be
dry as will most of the Midwest, Plains and Rockies. Rain
showers are forecast to exit South Florida and the Keys.
Meanwhile, a blockbuster storm will continue to blast the
Pacific Coast states, especially California, with flooding
rain, mudslides, feet of mountain snow and gusty winds. This
storm will either greatly reduce or end drought conditions
for several months. The moisture from the storm should also
put the wildfire risk on hold for the time being.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 88 at Boca Raton, FL
National Low Wednesday -33 at Kabetogama, MN
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather
Comments