The Nation’s Weather for Monday, March 22, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Thunderstorms are set to impact central Oklahoma through
central Texas today, especially during the afternoon. The
main risks associated with these storms will be some strong
winds and small hail. Snow in Colorado will begin to taper
off, leaving behind a swath of 6-12 inches in the highest
elevations. Heavy rain will affect a few states including
Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. Snow showers will once again
impact the Pacific Northwest into the Rockies. The coast and
the lower elevations will simply receive rain showers from
this event, while the higher elevations of Washington and
Oregon, as well as Idaho, eastern Montana, eastern Wyoming,
Northern California and northern Nevada should expect snow.
The Northeast will again be warm and sunny.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 86 at Zapata, TX
National Low Sunday 12 at Stanley, ID
_____
