The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, March 23, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The offshore storm responsible for showers, gusty winds and
rough seas along the southern Atlantic coast is forecast to
pull away today. As this happens, skies will clear and seas
will subside from the Carolinas to northeastern Florida.
Most areas from Florida to Maine will be dry and sunny with
a mild afternoon. Farther west, a storm will spread a large
swath of drenching rain from Kansas and Missouri to northern
Michigan with localized flooding. Heavy thunderstorms are in
store farther south to the western Gulf coast. A narrow zone
of snow will develop on the northwestern flank of the storm
over the central and northern Plains. In the West, a storm
will spread areas of rain and snow from northern Arizona to
western Montana and southern Wyoming. As the Northwest has a
dry day, winds will kick up in California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 93 at Zapata, TX
National Low Monday -2 at Daniel, WY
