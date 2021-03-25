Weather

The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, March 25, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

In the wake of Wednesday’s rain, mild air and sunshine are

forecast for the Northeast states today. However, a potent

storm is expected to bring dangerous and damaging weather

conditions over portions of the lower Mississippi, Tennessee

and Ohio valleys. A severe weather outbreak that features

strong wind gusts, hail and tornadoes is anticipated from

Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama to Tennessee and Kentucky

into tonight. In addition to the violent storms, an ongoing

flood threat will range from urban areas to small streams

and even some of the larger rivers in the region. Farther

west, most of the Plains and Southwest can expect a dry and

mild day following rain and snow from Wednesday. Another

storm will bring rain in coastal Washington and Oregon with

areas of snow over the Great Basin and Montana Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 98 at Zapata, TX

National Low Wednesday -9 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather