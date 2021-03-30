The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, March 30, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Following a cool and blustery start to the week in the
Northeast, milder air will surge into the region today with
continued dry, sunny weather. Storminess is forecast to
return along the Gulf coast states, with downpours spreading
northward into flood-weary areas of the Tennessee Valley at
night. New or worsening flooding problems will be the
primary threat due to the showers and thunderstorms, but
some of the strongest storms may contain hail and gusty
winds. Chilly air is forecast to rush into the North Central
states and sink southward across the Intermountain West.
Stray showers may dampen the Upper Midwest along the leading
edge of the cold surge, with rain and snow showers expected
across the Rockies. The Pacific Coast will be dry and mild.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 97 at Ocotillo Wells, CA
National Low Monday 6 at Champion, MI
_____
