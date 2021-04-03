The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Saturday, April 3, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Much of the nation will continue to experience dry weather
today with no major storms forecast to enter the airspace
above the lower 48 United States. A batch of showers is
forecast to push eastward from the Great Lakes to part of
the northern tier of the Northeast. Farther south, an area
of showers and spotty thunderstorms is expected over central
Texas. Farther northwest, a storm offshore over the Pacific
is expected to send some low-elevation rain and mountain
snow in part of western Washington later on. As the East is
anticipated to remain chilly into tonight, much warmer air
will continue to build over the Plains and start to sprawl
into the Midwest. Heat will continue over much of the West,
especially the interior Southwest. Pacific air will moderate
temperatures in coastal California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 101 at Ocotillo Wells, CA
National Low Friday 0 at Cotton, MN
