The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, April 4, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The pattern of dry weather in the Lower 48 states will
continue today with only a couple of areas positioned to
receive precipitation. Central Texas on southward will be
one of those areas as they are expected to have light
showers on and off throughout the day. Other than that, some
rain and snow will sneak into northern Washington state.
Otherwise, sunny and partly sunny conditions are in store
throughout the country for Easter Sunday. Many places will
also be unseasonably warm. States in the northern Plains
like Iowa and North Dakota, as well as states in the
Southwest like Arizona can anticipate 10- to 20-degree
above-normal temperatures. Some cities will even challenge
their daily record-high temperature.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 103 at Ocotillo Wells, CA
National Low Saturday 0 at Clayton Lake, ME
_____
