The Nation’s Weather for Monday, April 5, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The weather begins to ramp up a bit today with a few areas
positioned to receive storms and even some snow. Showers and
rain, some heavy, and perhaps even thunder will take aim at
Wisconsin and Michigan. Later, Minnesota is poised to
experience more severe storms with the possibility for hail
to pop up in the late afternoon or early evening. Elsewhere,
snow is expected in Maine, as well as Idaho and Montana.
Snow in Idaho and Montana will be more impressive with 3-6
inches expected for some. The only other wet weather across
the country will be spotty showers along the Texas coast.
The rest of the country will be warm and sunny. There will
even be a large region in Arizona and Southern California,
including Phoenix, that will approach the 100-degree mark.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 103 at Ocotillo Wells, CA
National Low Sunday 10 at Clayton Lake, ME
